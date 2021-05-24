Home

News

NGO aims to help affected children

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 27, 2022 4:10 pm
Save the Children Fiji Manager Operations, Asfrin Ali

Non-Government Organisation – Save the Children Fiji is working on ways to identify challenges faced by children due to the pandemic.

Speaking during a Symposium yesterday, Manager Operations, Asfrin Ali says they continue to allow children free spaces to share their experiences through drawings, paintings and writings.

Ali says this will help them better understand what children went through and hopefully find out solutions.

“This event is aimed at stimulating public awareness in Fiji on the alarming data on violence against children through reported incidents. This was felt more so during the COVID imposed restrictions when children were alone, and they have limited supervisions.”

Ali says Save the Children Fiji needs support on all levels to help children during this difficult times.

Child groups from Wailoku and Caubati were also part of the symposium.

