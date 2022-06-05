NFU requests to raise the cane guarantee price

The National Farmers Union is requesting the Fiji Sugar Corporation to increase the minimum guaranteed price of cane from $85 to $100 a tonne.

This was one of the resolutions passed at the NFU Labasa Branch Annual General Meeting in Labasa on Friday.

General Secretary Mahendra Chaudhry says the increase is to offset cost increases they face as a result of steep hikes in fuel prices and other farm inputs.

“Things will get worse in the industry with the rising costs and all that. So, the $85 a tonne guaranteed price will no longer be able to give them a return.”

Calls and questions sent to the Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Bhan Pratap Singh, remain unanswered.