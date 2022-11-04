NFP’s announcement of Nabukaduadua breaches Trust policy

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad [Source: Facebook/National Federation Party]

The Fiji Pine Trust has confirmed that National Federation Party provisional candidate Sekonaia Rabukaduadua is employed with them.

Fiji Pine Trust Manager, Timoci Nabou confirmed this after NFP announced that Rabukaduadua is an executive of Fiji Pine Limited.

Nabou says Nabukaduadua is a present employee of the Trust and was at work today at the Trust head office in Lautoka, not returning from Lau as was stated in the live announcement by NFP.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the now-provisional candidate for NFP holds the position of Extension Officer, which is a non-executive position.

Nabou says he asked Nabukaduadua since the Trust is apolitical and does not allow any of its employees to be proposed candidates; if they want to be candidates, they are to resign before accepting the candidacy.

He says Nabukaduadua informed him that he has not been informed of this yet by NFP.

Nabou says Rabukaduadua’s announcement as a candidate is a serious breach of the Trust policy.

Questions have been sent to NFP for a response.