NFP /suspended SODELPA HQ raid investigation continues

As investigations on the raid carried out at the National Federation Party and the suspended SODELPA headquarters two days ago continues, the parties are now saying more on the issue.

The raid was carried out after anti government Facebook administrator Ferrel Khan was taken in for questioning in relation to his allegation that he and his group have been fueling racial tension and posting anti-government fake news on several prominent anti-government Facebook pages over several years in exchange for cash payments made by opposition parties.

FBC News emailed questions to NFP leader Biman Prasad yesterday as a follow up to his statement on Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad didn’t answer any of the eleven questions but a statement was made by party member Kamal Iyer saying Ferrel Khan was one of many people who went to their Lautoka office offering support or seeking help from time to time.

Ferrel Khan is renowned for fueling racial division via his anti-government postings on social media sites under his name and on pages such as the notorious Fiji Exposed Forum, other related Fiji exposed pages and samachar darshan.

Khan has been in particular writing a number of posts against the likes of the Prime Minister, the Attorney General and other members and associates of the ruling FijiFirst Party.

Sources have told FBC News that Khan claims to have posted fake anti-government news with his group on the request by opposition political parties and some of their members in exchange for cash.

NFP says the party does not keep records of the dates and times people come and go or the precise help they want to offer.

While responding to our email, Kamal Iyer says no one in the party leadership knew anything about Khan because he did nothing important.

The NFP seemed upset when questioned on Biman Prasad’s press release on Wednesday which clearly stated that Ferrel Khan was not paid for any work that he did.

Iyer says most of the questions sent by FBC News appear to be leading questions designed to produce a slanted story.

Iyer then threatened to publish our questions for the public to judge on our credibility as a news organization.

The suspended SODELPA party and its leader Sitiveni Rabuka have also been accused by Ferrel Khan of paying him cash for posting fake anti government news.

Rabuka and senior party member Filipe Tuisawau refused to answer questions saying they couldn’t do so as long as the party remained suspended.

However they then referred all questions to the suspended party’s vice president, Vijay Singh.

Meanwhile, Ferrel Khan remains in custody following his second arrest by Nadi police in relation to the alleged rape of a minor.

Police have confirmed the matter was reported at the Namaka Police station two weeks ago.

FBC News is working on gathering more information regarding Ferrel Khan’s allegations and we will have more on this story over this weekend.