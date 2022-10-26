NFP specifies charges against Prasad

The National Federation Party has this afternoon outlined the details of the charges laid against their leader, Professor Biman Prasad.

Prasad has been charged under s213 of Part 12B titled “Sexual Offences of the Crimes Act”, under which he is facing two counts of Indecently Insulting or Annoying any Person.

Party’s General Secretary, Seini Nabou, says the charges are related to Prasad allegedly hugging and kissing Ari Taniguchi on the cheek on two different occasions this year.

Article continues after advertisement

The latter is the wife of former NFP party provisional candidate, Hirosi Taniguchi.

Nabou says both incidents allegedly happened at the NFP office in Suva on July 22nd and August 12th.

Prasad was questioned at the Criminal Investigations Department office in Suva this morning and released late this afternoon.

He will appear in court on November 15th.