NFP seeks clarification on new FRCS appointment

The National Federation Party is seeking clarification whether a Fiji Revenue and Customs Service board member has been appointed to a senior position within the organisation.

Leader Professor Biman Prasad has asked FRCS Chairperson Fay Yee whether a Board Member Mahmood Khan who is also a tax agent has been appointed as Advisor to the Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Professor Prasad says reports of Khan’s appointments comes as FRCS circulated a memorandum to all staff this week asking them to express their interest for voluntary redundancy.

He claims if this is true, then it is adding insult to the injury of 155 FRCS workers who have already lost their jobs through redundancy and voluntary redundancy and 105 more who are being targeted in the second round of redundancies.

Prasad further claims that if no or few employees express interest to leave their jobs, then FRCS will enforce compulsory redundancy to meet its target of shedding 260 employees or 25% of its workforce.

He adds this is dine when a FRCS Board member has been reportedly appointed to a senior position, which if proven correct, is not only nepotism but serious conflict of interest with his role as board member as well as his job as a tax agent.

Prasad went on to further claim that Khan has been appointed as the advisor on tax matters, on a salary of $120,000 per annum.

He also questioned if the position was advertised as per normal recruitment policy and how many people applied for the position.

FBC News has tried to get comments from Mahmood Khan but was unsuccessful.



Mahmood Khan

Questions have also been sent to FRCS chairperson Fay Yee.