NFP rejects Registrar of Political Parties findings

The National Federation Party president says they do not agree with all the discrepancies and allegations highlighted by the Registrar of Political Parties in relation to their accounts.

Pio Tikoduadua made the comments during the commemoration of Fiji’s 50th Anniversary of Independence and the party’s Annual General meeting currently underway at Albert Park, Suva.

Registrar Mohammed Saneem has given the NFP 21 days to rectify discrepancies in its list of donations submitted to him.

These audit reports are from 2015, 2017 and 2019 with the report from 2016 still pending.

Saneem says NFP is in breach of the Political Parties Act and if the party is unable to rectify the discrepancies in time, it could face possible suspension.

The discrepancies found in the reports include the failure to issue receipts, failure to declare and reconcile deposits in bank accounts and failure to account for funds from fundraisers.

Tikoduadua assured the supporters and members present at the celebration that none of the funds have been misused.

He says Naiveli and Company will work with the Registrar to correct the accounts.