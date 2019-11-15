NFP refuses to take a position on calls for George Speight’s release

The National Federation Party has refused to take a public position on whether 2000 coup leader George Speight should be released from prison.

Opposition Leader Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has called for Speight and Ratu Inoke Takiveikata to be released by the President via the Mercy Commission.

FBC News asked NFP Leader, Professor Biman Prasad, whether they support the release of Speight who led the overthrow of the Fiji Labour Party coalition government.

Professor Biman refused to comment on the Party’s position when it comes to Speight or others imprisoned for their part in the May 2000 coup.

“Our position is not on any individual. Our position is the establishment of Mercy Commission which was always there. It’s part of the independent institutions.”

Speight who was the face of the coup that toppled Mahendra Chaudhry’s government, had his death sentence commuted to life imprisonment after being found guilty of treason in 2002.