NFP referred to FICAC again

The Fijian Elections Office has referred a new set of irregularities against the National Federation Party to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem confirms these discrepancies in the Financial Disclosures also resulted in a breach of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013 [Political Parties Act].

Saneem adds some of these breaches in the 2018 audited account of the NFP constitute offences under the Act and therefore the FEO has today referred the matter to FICAC.

“We conducted a verification exercise on the NFP accounts and during our verification we found various discrepancies in the accounts. Some of these discrepancies we found resulted in the NFP breaching the Political Parties Act and some of these breaches actually constitute offenses under the Act as such we have now referred those to FICAC for its determination and necessary investigation.”

Meanwhile an earlier complaint filed on similar matters was later withdrawn.