NFP raises concern over China’s influence

NFP Leader Interview. [Source: SkyNews Australia]

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad says the visit by Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong is timely because he’s concerned about China’s growing influence in Fiji and the region.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Prasad says he hopes they will address this issue and reset Fiji’s relationship with Australia.

Professor Prasad claims China is slowly making in-roads in Fiji and it will inevitably affect relations with our development partners.

“You know it’s time that Australia and New Zealand re-look at whether the principles or the way they’ve been dealing with governments, like what we have in Fiji and perhaps those in the Solomon Islands is fundamentally pushing Pacific Island countries away from them.”

He further claims China’s relationship with Fiji could have development partners question Fiji’s values.

“The role of China with respect to any aspects to security and the deeper and meaningful engagement would raise questions about our own fundamental principles and values of democracy, human rights and media freedom.”

However, Australia’s Foreign Minister, Penny Wong is adamant its long-standing bond with Fiji and other Pacific Island countries will not be shaken.

“That our commitment to you is this, that we will work with you to make our Pacific family even stronger, we will listen and we will hear you, your ideas about how we can face our shared challenges and achieve our shared aspirations together.”

Wong has made it clear that her visit to Fiji four days after being sworn into government is a reflection of her commitment to strengthening ties and partnerships with Fiji and the Pacific.

China’s Embassy in Fiji says it will hold a media briefing after China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s state visit where this issue will be addressed.