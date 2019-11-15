NFP opposes final sugarcane payment

The National Federation Party says there shouldn’t be any deductions made from the proceeds of the final sugarcane payment for the 2019 season that is due to be paid before this Friday.

Vice-President Davendra Naidu says the actual amount of the cane payment should be $10.41 per tonne of sugarcane to ensure that cane grower receives the full guaranteed price of $85 per tonne for the 2019 harvesting and crushing season.

Naidu points out that $10.41 per tonne is the correct amount and not $9.74 per tonne because of the deduction of 67 cents per tonne of cane for sugar research institute and other industry costs from the 4th cane payment paid in May this year.

The NFP maintains that 67 cents per tonne should have come from the gross industry proceeds before certification of the 4th payment because the deduction of this sum meant growers were short-changed by $1.21 million.

He says there shouldn’t be any deductions from this amount in order to facilitate Diwali and the festive season.

Meanwhile, Fiji Sugar Corporation has refused to make any comment on the matter.

However, Chief Executive Graham Clark says as of yesterday over 1.4 million tonnes of cane have been crushed by the three sugar mills.

“Despite a lot of rain and other interruptions, all the three mills are ahead of where they were last year which is good to see. Our average weekly stoppages are lower and our cane supply is stronger which has enabled us to crush better.”

Clark says the cumulative crush to date is five percent higher than last year.