NFP needs to consider its future direction: Damodar

Businesswoman Riddhi Damodar who has resigned as the vice president of the National Federation Party says the party needs to seriously look at where it is heading.

Damodar says she resigned from the position after careful consideration.

She says she had concerns in terms of the party’s vision and direction for the future for some time now.

Article continues after advertisement

Damodar says she also shared her concerns with party Leader professor Biman Prasad on multiple occasions.

“NFP really needs to pay attention. There are two years to 2022 and if they want to make a difference this is the time to wake up. After giving and after sharing my concerns with the party on multiple occasions I felt that its time for me to resign.”

Damodar says she had also raised some of these issues at the Party’s Annual General Meeting at Albert Park in Suva today.

She confirms the Party has accepted her resignation.