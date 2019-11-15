NFP marks 50th year of Independence

Around one hundred National Federation Party supporters gathered in Suva today to mark Fiji’s 50th year of Independence.

The Party which was formed in 1965 played an important role in the negotiations that led to Fiji’s independence from the United Kingdom in 1970.

As the country will mark its 50th years of Independence in two weeks, Leader Professor Biman Prasad believes it is time for celebration and reflection.

“It is a time to think of our history and those who brought us to this point. I look back with great pride that the part the national Federation Party has played in the development of this nation.”

However, Professor Prasad says the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about more challenges.

It is the time to join hands with those many committed people and organizations who have stepped into help. It is time for people to show solidarity and strength and think ahead and prepare for a different future. A 50th anniversary provides us with an opportunity to reflect on our past as we prepare to embrace that future.”

The NFP also held its Annual General Meeting in Suva today.