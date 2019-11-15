NFP lodges police complaint against Kishore Kumar

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad has lodged a police complaint against Facebook commentator and former teacher Kishore Kumar.

The NFP Leader has revealed that Kumar had messaged him on Diwali day saying he wanted to apologize to him and the party.

Prasad adds the self-proclaimed Facebook publisher asked the NFP to withdraw their police complaint claiming that he was being used by other people.

Article continues after advertisement

The disgraced computer science teacher in his latest Facebook post now claims that it was the NFP Leader who gave him an explicit video of NFP MP Lenora Qereqeretabua because he felt threatened by her popularity.

Kumar claims to have told the Criminal Investigations Department that Professor Biman paid him around $9000 and offered other benefits such as food vouchers and recharge for his mobile phone.

Kumar also alleges that the NFP Leader offered him around $75, 000 to upload the video on Facebook.

The former Computer Science teacher posted numerous videos last month attacking Qereqeretabua’s character, claiming to have a pornographic video of her.

He has previously identified himself as the leader of the “Investigative Research Intelligence Unit” on social media and the head administrator of FijiFirst on social media.

Kumar had also apologized to Qereqeretabua through a post on his Kishore Kumar publication page and clarified that he did not work for any political party.

When approached by FBC News, NFP MPs Lenora Qereqeretabua and Pio Tikoduadua referred us to Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad.