NFP Leader responds to Political Parties Registrar

The National Federation Party leader in a statement this afternoon said that NFP’s Parliamentarians refused to accept an increase in parliamentary allowances and this was given to the NFP Relief and Welfare Fund.

He was responding to the statement issued by the Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem who earlier stated that Professor Biman Prasad has been referred to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

This is in relation to the donations made by Professor Prasad to the NFP in 2016 and 2017 which exceeded the maximum amount allowed by law for any person in a year.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says based on the information provided by Prasad and the NFP, the total donation ascertained so far amounts to $28, 252.

Prasad says the Registrar Of Political Parties now wants him to be investigated for donating money for Cyclone Winston relief.

Prasad says they had asked the Parliament Secretariat to divert a portion of their salaries to the Relief and Welfare Fund account.

The NFP Leader says in 2016 $2,352 came to that account from his salary.

In 2017 the amount was $18,816.

He says Prem Singh also contributed to the account from his salary and allowances.

According to Prasad, the Fund made donations exceeding $27,000 between 2016 and 2017, purely from the contributions of salaries and allowances.

He says the Parliament Secretariat did not process any payments into that fund until the end of 2016.

According to Prasad people needed support immediately so he advanced personal funds – and NFP also agreed to advance party funds –for the purpose of the Relief and Welfare Fund, to be reconciled later.

He adds they have asked the new auditors for guidance on these matters.