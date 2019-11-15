News
NFP Leader referred to FICAC by Political Parties Registrar
October 16, 2020 11:56 am
Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem [left] has refereed the National Federation party leader to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption. [File Photo]
Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem has refereed the National Federation Party Leader to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.
In a statement, Saneem confirms that this is in relation to the donations made by Professor Biman Prasad to the NFP in the years 2016 and 2017 which exceeded the maximum amount allowed by law for any poison in a year.
