NFP leader pressures Political Parties Registrar

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem says he was pressured by National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad to not release any statement.

Saneem confirmed this at a press conference this afternoon.

He says this matter will not be taken lightly.

Saneem has referred the NFP leader to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

This is in relation to the donations made by Professor Prasad to the NFP in the years 2016 and 2017 which exceeded the maximum amount allowed by law for any person in a year.

Saneem says based on the information provided by Prasad and the NFP, the total donation ascertained so far amounts to $28, 252.

We will have more on this soon.