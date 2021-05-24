NFP leader labelled as disrespectful to female teachers

The Ministry of Education is once again deeply disappointed by comments made by Professor Biman Prasad in a recent NFP statement titled ‘NFP describes the recent flurry of ministerial activity on the ground as a conga line of ministers abusing taxpayers’ funds’.

Education Minister Premila Kumar in a statement says Professor Prasad is obsessed with the coming election and forgets that there is a current Government which has to carry out its responsibilities until before the next election as the law permits.

Kumar explains that this is practiced everywhere in the world where there is an elected Government in place.

Article continues after advertisement

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad in a statement labeled the recent flurry of activities by government ministers and senior officials as pure electioneering.

Professor Prasad says while the declaration of campaign period could be six weeks away, the government ministers had suddenly found time, energy and resources to scurry all over the country squeaking, hissing and chattering.

The Education Minister responded saying the leader of the NFP can be best described as impolite, abusive and disrespectful adding that the words that he regularly utters are unbecoming of a man who carries the title of a Professor.

Kumar says as a Professor, Prasad should show some humility and respect and if he has issues with the Government, he should deal with these professionally.

The Education Minister says using words such as “the ministers have suddenly found time, energy and resources to scurry all over the country like squeaking, hissing and chattering rats” makes it sound like the Professor has lost his sanity and lacks intelligence.

Kumar says there are better ways for Professor Prasad to be critical and make his point on the basis of facts than by shouting and being abusive.

She says Prasad has always been derogatory and lacks professional respect for others adding that he expresses his opinions loudly, thinking that the louder he is, the more he will be able to push his lies and influence people.

Kumar says the NFP Leader has simply exhausted all the ammunition in his armory to pointlessly attack the Fijian Government for what it is doing for its people during the most difficult time.

She says Prasad’s words are hollow with no substance and he fails to come up with viable alternatives.

The Education Minister says the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama and his Ministers have been visiting the communities regularly and not just this year, which he terms as an election year.

She says as the duly elected Government, they remain committed to their people throughout and their work speaks for itself.

Kumar says Fiji has gone through two very challenging years (2020 & 2021) in its history, which had significantly restricted movement, livelihood, and economic growth, and even now we are not out of the woods.

She says with the Government’s steadfast approach and dynamic strategies, which included the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, they have been able to ease most restrictions.

Kumar says the plans and strategies put in place by Fijian Government against all the doom and gloom predicted by critics, has allowed job growth to get back on track, income streams for businesses and individuals to recover, and commence cross- border trade within and beyond international borders.

She says schools have re-opened and examinations have been conducted, and in fact results for year 13 being announced today.

Kumar says like a broken record the NFP leader’s tired old song is once again on repeat – just as he had objected to the school re-opening and return of year 12 and 13 students to schools, he is now complaining about female teachers attending the Teachers Forum to mark this year’s International Women’s Day celebration.

The Ministry, in collaboration with Women in Business, organised the Teachers Forums in Suva, Labasa, and Lautoka for our female teachers, with emphasis on Women Leadership in the Education Sector.

Kumar says these Forums have emphasised the need for women to apply for leadership positions in education.

She says the survey carried out by the Ministry of Education, Heritage, and Arts revealed that while 69% of teachers are female, only 27% of women teachers are Heads of School.

Kumar says the Forum, therefore, was organised to encourage and empower women teachers towards leadership roles to remove bias and inequality.

She questioned Professor Prasad on why has an issue with that? Adding that for such a noble cause, the leader of NFP has done his usual political grandstanding, and in fact, has shown disrespect to the female teachers who attended Teachers’ Forum in Lautoka.

Kumar says it is also very dishonest of him to say that teachers were taken away because “the Education Minister was more important than students”, and is yet another attempt to garner political points and he is playing politics by implying that because teachers attended the Forum, they left the students unattended.

She highlighted that a few hours of absence from school by female teachers towards the end of a term to attend a Forum on women empowerment has been termed by the NFP leader as denying quality time and quality face to face learning.

The Education Minister says on the contrary, it was important for the female teachers to attend the Forum as part of their professional development.

She says Professor Prasad does not understand a simple fact and goes to the extent of politicizing women’s participation for a noble cause questioning how he can be against the development of women leaders, and that it is quite disgraceful.

Kumar says this is the same story with NFP and the Unions who were not in favour of re-opening of schools and asked where was the loss of face to face learning then?

She says part of these forums included consultations with teachers, which, as everyone knows, has been a major priority for the Ministry.

Earlier in the year, Prasad complained that the Ministry was not addressing issues that teachers had, but now he is complaining about efforts to actively engage with them.

Kumar says teachers are amongst the Ministry’s most important stakeholders, and they have always been very open about taking the time out to get valuable feedback and insight from them to help guide and improve policies.

She says that is because their priority is to build a strong education sector so that Fijian children can be equipped with the knowledge and skills that they need for a successful and productive future.

The Education Minister says the Government, despite being challenged by COVID -19 pandemic over the past two years, has made substantial progress.

She says now that movement within the country has been eased, it is appropriate and within the mandate of the Government to move around, commission projects, and consult on many other aspects of its work, including consultations on the mini budget.

She says women teachers have all appreciated the opportunity that was provided by the Ministry for their betterment, and in particular, encouraged them to apply for leadership roles.