NFP Leader denies allegations of paying Khan for social media posts

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
June 10, 2020 4:55 pm
The National Federation Party says Ferrel Khan who was taken in for questioning following a raid at their office had offered assistance to their Western based candidates during the 2018 General elections. [Source: NFP Twitter]

The National Federation Party says Ferrel Khan who was taken in for questioning following a raid at their office had offered assistance to their Western based candidates during the 2018 General elections.

In a statement this afternoon, NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad says Khan was not a party employee and neither was he paid for any work he did.

Prasad says after the elections, their Western officials learned that Khan was wanted by Police.

The NFP Leader says they are not aware of what crime the party is suspected of however he says a police officer claimed that NFP was paying a person to make anti-government allegations on social media.

However Prasad says this is false and his party does not pay anyone to make social media posts on any social media platform except official NFP social media sites.

He adds they do not know why this person has suddenly come to the attention of the Police now.

