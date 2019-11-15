Home

NFP given time to rectify and resubmit audit reports or face suspension

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 25, 2020 4:31 pm

The National Federation Party has been given 21 days to rectify discrepancies found in its audited accounts submitted to the Fijian Elections Office.

These audit reports are from 2015, 2017 and 2019 with the report from 2016 still pending.

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem says NFP is in breach of the Political Parties Act and if the party is unable to rectify the discrepancies on time, the NFP could face possible suspension.

Saneem explains the discrepancies found in the reports include, the failure to issue receipts, failure to declare and reconcile deposits in bank accounts and failure to account for funds from fundraisers.

He says a breakdown of these issues have been given to the NFP to work on addressing before resubmitting the audit reports adding that these discrepancies are a matter of great concern.

