NFP claims police disrupting education at USP

National Federation Party President Pio Tikoduadua claims the questioning of the University of the South Pacific staff is a thuggish-like tactic of police culminating into harassment and intimidation.

Tikoduadua says this is disrupting education, the work of the staff, and causing them mental anguish when they are sitting for exams.

The NFP President claims this is being done under the pretext of COVID-19 regulations and the Public Order Act after support was shown for the now suspended USP Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

USP Chief Librarian Elizabeth Fong was interviewed at the CID Headquarters yesterday in relation to protests at the USP Laucala Campus in Suva last week.

When contacted by FBC News, the Fiji Police Force said that it will not involve itself in comments of political nature.