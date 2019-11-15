NFP are hypocrites: Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has questioned the motive of NFP Leader Biman Prasad in wanting to help formulate the Supplementary Budget.

Bainimarama listed out the numerous occasions on which the NFP Leader has spoken against government initiatives and attempted to malign the government.

He says Prasad’s offer of help and bi-partisanship was not genuine and showed the hypocrisy of the National Federation Party which has constantly tried to block all government efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says Fiji’s response to COVID-19 will be based on the best information and advice of leading experts, as well as international best practice.