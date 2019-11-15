NFP appoints new auditors

The National Federation Party has appointed another auditor to go through its financial audited accounts.

This after their auditor withdrew its services on Monday.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad confirms Naiveli and Company was appointed yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Party President Pio Tikoduadua says they do not agree with all the allegations of discrepancies highlighted by the Registrar of Political Parties in relation to their accounts.

He made the comments during the commemoration of Fiji’s 50th Anniversary of Independence and the party’s Annual General Meeting in Suva today.

Tikoduadua assured the supporters and members present at the celebration that none of the funds have been misused.

“It is clear to me that in some cases our record-keeping and accounting needs to be sharpened up. Now I am the president of the party it is my job to make sure that the party gets this right.”

The NFP has been given 21 days to rectify discrepancies found in its list of donations submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties.

These relate to accounts for 2015, 2017, and 2019 with the report from 2016 still pending.