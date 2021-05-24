Home

NFP and PA have no policies: PM

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 18, 2022 5:55 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the People’s Alliance and National Federation Party do not have any concrete policies beyond their Memorandum of Understanding.

While speaking to New Zealand based Radio Tarana, Bainimarama says while the two parties have signed a pre-election working relationship, they have failed to outline ways in which they will help Fijians.

Bainimarama says these two political parties have entered partnership agreements only to defeat FijiFirst in the 2022 General Election as they’ve failed to outline policies for the future of our country.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“What is PAPi and NFP’s plan? How will they ensure continued growth and prosperity? How will they support vulnerable communities? They are all talk, no concrete plans, and no action and no commitment. It seems they have only come together for political expediency. A true partnership includes complimentary goals and realistic leadership. I do not see that here.”

Bainimarama further stating the People’s Alliance and NFP are just focused on their own interest and what they can ultimately gain.

 

“They are only focused on criticizing FijiFirst but have failed to offer concrete alternatives. FijiFirst has a proven record of people first policy. We are providing social assistance, free education, healthcare and improved infrastructure to name a few.”

He says his government has been listening to communities and addressing their concerns for the past nine years.

Bainimarama adds they will continue to build Fiji’s resilience and strength.

