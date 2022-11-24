NFIT holds first meeting

[Photo: Supplied]

The National Financial Inclusion Taskforce held its first meeting earlier this month to start its new term following the launch of Fiji’s third National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2022-2030.

NFIT Chair, Ariff Ali says after more than 10 years and two national Strategies, significant progress in financial inclusion has been achieved.

Ali says over 80 percent of Fijian adults are now considered to be included in the formal financial sector.

Ali adds Fiji has achieved some major milestones over the last decade which have been recognized internationally.

The RBF acknowledges that much of the progress were made possible through effective partnerships and stakeholder engagements with the public and private sectors and development partners.

The NFIS priority areas and strategic actions under each pillar are aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and the five-year and 20-year National Development Plan for Fiji.

Ali says while the NFIS is designed to benefit all Fijians, it recognizes that there are segments of the population that remain underserved and require ongoing affirmative action in order to access and level the playing field.