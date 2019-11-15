Home

NFA’s Christmas Message

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
December 23, 2020 4:40 pm
The National Fire Authority is urging the public to put fire safety on top of their Christmas list this year. [FIle Photo]

The National Fire Authority is urging the public to put fire safety on top of their Christmas list this year.

The NFA is advising public to take extra care to ensure that families and loved ones are protected from fires.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says Christmas is a time for festive cheers with family and friends.

Article continues after advertisement

Lights, candles, decorations, and increased cooking means it is also a time to take extra precautions in and around homes to prevent any fire.

Sowane says since school holidays have started there is a need to ensure that children are supervised at all times.

We do not want families losing their valuables and assets to a fire at this time he added.

The National Fire Authority urges everyone to call 910 for any emergency or rescue and in the event of a fire.

