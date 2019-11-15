NFA’s Christmas Message

The National Fire Authority is urging the public to put fire safety on top of their Christmas list this year.

The NFA is advising public to take extra care to ensure that families and loved ones are protected from fires.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says Christmas is a time for festive cheers with family and friends.

Lights, candles, decorations, and increased cooking means it is also a time to take extra precautions in and around homes to prevent any fire.

Sowane says since school holidays have started there is a need to ensure that children are supervised at all times.

We do not want families losing their valuables and assets to a fire at this time he added.

The National Fire Authority urges everyone to call 910 for any emergency or rescue and in the event of a fire.