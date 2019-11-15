NFA will continue to improve its core deliverable

The National Fire Authority will continue to improve its core deliverables particularly in the handling and responding to emergency calls.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the inception of the new helpline 910 which was launched in Suva yesterday, is a testament on the progress the authority is making to better its service delivery to every Fijian in these trying times.

Kumar highlighted the authority is also putting together strategies to boost the emergency call service and ensure it’s in a better position and adhere to the highest standard of performance.

Article continues after advertisement

“Further improvements in the NFA Call Centre system are well underway. The NFA is also investing in a Computer-Aided Dispatch System with QIT Pacific. Once operational later this year, this system will support call handling performance standards by incorporating monitoring tools to track actual call handling performance.”

The NFA has also rolled out its 2020/2021 operational plan which aims at boosting community integrated approach where the authority will work closely with community members to become first responders to any emergency.