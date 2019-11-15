Home

Fire

NFA to start an investigation to CAFF quarter’s fire

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 17, 2019 6:48 am

The National Fire Authority is investigating a fire which has left eight people homeless.

The three-bedroom quarters at the CAAF compound in Nadi was engulfed at about 10.39 yesterday morning.

The NFA believes the fire started from one of the bedrooms while occupants were still inside.

The Authority has reminded residents to take extra precautions, especially during this festive season.

 

