NFA to charge for their services

The National Fire Authority is greatly concerned with the increasing cost of attending to fire incidents on uninsured properties.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says in attending to these uninsured property fires in the past five years, the Authority has incurred over $1m worth of costs.

Sowane says the owner of any uninsured property in Fiji which is damaged or destroyed by fire, shall be liable to pay reasonable costs and expenses incurred by the Authority in providing firefighting services.

He adds people are being complacent despite several reminders sent out by NFA and implementing the billing of uninsured properties will address this issue.

The Chief Executive says attending to these fire calls has not been easy especially when NFA is not paid for the costs incurred.

Sowane says it is disappointing to see some big commercial entities that do not invest in insuring their properties and pose immediate threats to businesses within their proximity.

In the past five years, the National Fire Authority has attended a total of 722 structural fire incidents of which 573 incidents were for uninsured properties.