News

NFA stunned by spate of fires

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 6, 2021 5:15 am
[Source: Supplied]

The National Fire Authority says the number of fires over a very short period is far worse than the impact of COVID-19 for some families.

Five separate fires between Friday and yesterday have left 27 people homeless.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane, says this is very concerning because it seems people do not want to take ownership of the safety of their properties and their families.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds very little attention is given to what the Authority is advocating on fire safety.

Sowane also says fire victims go through a lot, including shame, fear, shock, helplessness, loneliness, displacement, loss, threats and the list goes on.

The NFA Chief also says the traumatic experience that any fire victim goes through is indescribable and it is sad and shocking to see the escalating number of structural fires in Fiji.

The National Fire Authority is concerned that in two incidents the houses were allegedly set on fire by the property owners or occupants.

Sowane says Fijians should refrain from doing such harmful acts as it not only puts families’ lives and properties in danger but also poses considerable threats to neighbors and the community.

He adds while the authority has no control over the behavior of all Fijians, they are working with the public to reduce unwanted fires that can be detrimental to everyone.

Investigations into the five incidents continue.

