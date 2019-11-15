NFA responded to over 5,000 emergency calls in the last 5 years

The National Fire Authority has responded to over 5,260 calls per year on a wide range of emergencies across the country.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar highlighted this while launching the new emergency fire helpline 910 in Suva this morning.

Kumar says about 3,154 calls were received so far this year and this is a concern to the authority.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds there have been 84 structural fires this year as compared to 70 for the same period last year.

The Minister highlighted since the opening of the new Lami Fire Station last month, NFA has attended to 14 structural fires and one commercial fire within the area, which is alarming.

However, the Authority believes the fire emergency helpline of 910 will shorten response time while responding to emergencies.