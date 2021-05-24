NFA plans to decentralize service

The National Fire Authority plans to decentralize its service to maritime islands.

Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane, says the only two fire stations currently operating in outer islands are Ovalau and Taveuni.

He adds the NFA does not want to leave any Fijians behind and ensure that fire-fighting and fire prevention services are available.

“So in the near future, we are looking at establishing one in Rotuma, Kadavu, and Lakeba. This is where the main government stations are. We are not saying that it is going to be implemented immediately, but it will be included in our 20-year infrastructure development plan.”

Since January, a total of 101 structural fires have been recorded. 88 were residential and seven were commercial.

The total cost of damage is estimated at above $6 million.