News

NFA launches Strategic Plan

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 24, 2021 3:37 pm

It is about time that the role of firefighters in Fiji is re-oriented from fire-fighting to fire prevention.

This is Minister of Local Government, Premila Kumar’s key message in launching the National Fire Authority’s 2021 – 2026 Strategic Plan.

Kumar says the new plan provides a comprehensive view of the approaches that NFA will take to ensure services are effectively and efficiently executed.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister adds 13 homes were destroyed in a fire this month, of which three happened within 24-hours in the Western Division.

Fires this month have affected over 30 people.

Kumar says there will be new fire stations opened over the next few years in various maritime government stations, including Levuka and Taveuni.

