NFA joins anti-bribery campaign

The National Fire Authority of Fiji has joined the “I don’t accept bribes” campaign.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption continues its nation-wide anti-bribery campaign and integrity efforts by embracing more stakeholders, taking up the campaign and spreading the message of anti-bribery across the nation.

The launch of the anti-bribery campaign took place in the presence of senior officials from NFA and representatives from FICAC and UNDP on June 13, 2022, in Suva.

Speaking at the launch, Manager Corruption Prevention Kolora Celua stated that bribery is a shameful act, a form of systemic corruption that some officers become infested with because they think it is a win-win situation and that there is no victim to bribery.

Celua says a statutory body such as the NFA has a critical role to play in ensuring that life, property, the environment and economic activities are preserved and protected and not used as an opportunity, gap or loophole for corruption to thrive at the institution.

This campaign is a joint nationwide initiative by FICAC with the UN Development Programme under the United Nations Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption project funded by the New Zealand Government.