NFA issues bills for fires at uninsured properties

The National Fire Authority has already billed businesses and homeowners for fires at uninsured premises.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says for the past month, the NFA has been sending bills for property owners every time they respond to a fire where there is no insurance cover.

Sowane says they are billing people to encourage fire safety because a lot of property owners are careless about looking after their assets.

“That is something that we normally do. We tend to keep sometimes rubbish in our homes. Those are the things we are supposed to remove from our homes and those are the things which help the fire to spread quickly. Just look after your homes and don’t leave your children unattended.”

The Authority issues the bills according to rates that have already been gazetted.

Sowane adds if homeowners are not able to pay, there will be discussions between the owner and the NFA.

The Authority started imposing the fee due to concerns with the increasing cost of attending fires on uninsured property.