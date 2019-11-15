NFA investigates Valelevu fire

The National Fire Authority has started investigations into the fire which partially destroyed a house in Valelevu yesterday morning.

Police say the incident occurred at Daniva Road, Valelevu.

The house belonged to a 70- year- old man.

Article continues after advertisement

The house contained three flats and two were destroyed with its contents in the fire.

Meanwhile, according to the National Fire Authority, there have been 44 fires in the last five months causing a loss of ten million dollars.