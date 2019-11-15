NFA investigates Plywood Factory fire

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of fire which partially destroyed Ply Fiji Limited in Korovou yesterday morning.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the incident happened after 2am yesterday

He says 16 firefighters and officers attended the fire incident and the fire teams quickly used two deliveries of water from the fire trucks to extinguish the fire.

Sowane says due to heavy fire loading with flammable contents such as plywood and timber prevalent at the site, the fire had escalated quickly and engulfed the factory’s kilns, processing workshop and administration office.

The fire team managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the drying section and peeling section which were located at the back of the factory’s processing section.

Also destroyed in the fire were two vehicles which were parked at the factory during the time of the fire.