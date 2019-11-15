Home

News

NFA investigates Nakasi fire

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 28, 2020 6:48 pm

A fire broke out after 6pm in Nakasi today.

FBC News believes that the fire completely destroyed a three-bedroom house at Vishnu Deo Road.

The National Fire Authority says firefighters are currently at the scene gathering information to determine the cause of the fire.

Article continues after advertisement

The Authority is expected to release a more detailed report soon.

