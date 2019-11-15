NFA investigates Nakasi fire

A fire broke out after 6pm in Nakasi today.
FBC News believes that the fire completely destroyed a three-bedroom house at Vishnu Deo Road.
The National Fire Authority says firefighters are currently at the scene gathering information to determine the cause of the fire.
The Authority is expected to release a more detailed report soon.
