NFA investigates Nakasi fire

The National Fire Authority says their investigation into a house fire in Nakasi Nausori last night continues today to determine whether it had resulted from uncontrolled burning.

NFA says an initial investigation showed that the owner of the house had burnt some rubbish near a van that was parked in the garage a few hours before the fire incident.

The Nakasi Fire Station was alerted of the house fire at 6.08pm and the fire team responded immediately.

The NFA says the intensity of the fire and windy conditions at the time caused it to spread rapidly and firefighters fought hard to stop the flame from spreading to two adjacent houses which were two to three meters away.

The house was vacant at the time of the fire as the owner was away visiting a family.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says most fire incidents this month occurred in homes that were vacant or when the owners were away visiting families.

Sowane says identifying fire hazards in homes and properties will help prevent fire incidents and unnecessary damages and loss of properties.