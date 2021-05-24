NFA emphasizes fire safety this Diwali

The National Fire Authority is urging Fijians to be mindful of fire safety when celebrating the Festival of Lights today.

Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane is urging homeowners to take precautionary measures to avoid fire incidents in their homes while celebrating Diwali.

Sowane says in the past, firefighters have attended to some tragic home fires during this same period of celebration.

He highlighted that Fijians are to be aware of the dangers surrounding the use of candles, diyas, and other electrical equipment.

“We know for a fact that in most cases, property fires have occurred soon after the Diwali celebrations and these have basically been due to poor handling of firecrackers, children are not being supervised when handling firecrackers, neglectful placement of candles and prayers diyas.”

Sowane is also calling parents to supervise their children while handling fireworks.

Fijians are urged to contact the toll-free fire emergency number 910, should they see fire or smoke in their home or neighborhood.