NFA emphasizes fire safety this Diwali

Fireworks in the sky. [File Photo]

The National Fire Authority is urging Fijians to be mindful of fire safety when celebrating the Festival of Lights today.

Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane is urging homeowners to take precautionary measures to avoid fire incidents in their homes while celebrating Diwali.

Sowane says in the past, firefighters have attended to some tragic home fires during this same period of celebration.

The NFA Chief Executive says Fijians are to be aware of basic factors that can start a fire.

“Relocate volatile basic needs such as kerosene, benzene, building paints, and others to a safer storage place away from your house. We have no one else to blame in a fire incident because fire cannot start by itself; heat has to be introduced by someone to start a fire.”

Sowane is also calling on parents to supervise their children while handling fireworks.

The National Fire Authority urges all Fijians to be aware of their surroundings and immediately call our toll-free fire emergency number 910 if they see any suspicious smoke or fire.