NFA continue to investigate cause of fire at Courts in Nadi

National Fire Authority personnel are still working to investigate the cause of the fire that broke out at the Courts outlet in Nadi Town.

According to NFA, they received a call about the fire at 4.43pm and three fire trucks were deployed to the scene.

Firefighters were able to work to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby businesses.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the staff and customers in the building were safely evacuated.

There are no official details yet about where and how the fire started.

We have contacted Courts Fiji Limited who say they cannot make any comments at this stage.