NFA completes investigation into Kinoya fire

The National Fire Authority has completed investigations into the fire incidents that occurred at Vesivesi Road and Water Lilly Road in Kinoya last Friday.

Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane’s investigation into the first incident that destroyed a two-bedroom house revealed that the fire had started from the kitchen area and was caused by unattended cooking.

Sowane says the owner had lit the kerosene stove and put on a kettle and went to a nearby canteen to buy a packet of tea.

Upon his return, the owner saw the kitchen was on fire and the kerosene stove had exploded.

The owner’s son was in the house sleeping but had woken up and managed to escape to safety in time.

Investigations into the second fire incident that destroyed a car wash reveal that the fire had started from the bulk area of the car wash facility and was caused by an electrical short circuit.

A taxi parked inside the car wash garage was destroyed and three other rental cars sustained partial fire damages.

Sowane says these fire incidents could have been avoided.