News

Next Diwali Dhoom event to be bigger and better

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 8, 2020 12:40 pm

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has confirmed that the next Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom event will be bigger and better.

This after a huge crowd gathered at the FMF gymnasium last night to witness a range of cultural entertainment and food.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they were anticipating a huge crowd but not as big as the crowd they received last night.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to wish everyone a happy Diwali and we want to thank the fans of radio Fiji two and Mirchi FM for coming and obviously we know that there is a hunger for these sort of events we’ll make it bigger and better next year.”

He says they have had to keep people waiting at the gates as the venue had already reached its expected limit.

“In fact, we had to turn people away and as people leave then more people come in and maybe in retrospect we should have gone for a bigger venue.”

The Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom show also featured various competitions which included a poster, thali and rangoli making.

