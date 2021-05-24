Newly registered Youth group proud of first rice harvest

A newly registered youth group in Labasa was proud to witness the fruits of their labor after they harvested their first rice yield recently.

Boubale Youth Group technical adviser, Vijendra Singh says the reason they formed this youth group was to help the youths in the area be involved in income-generating activities during this difficult time, when there is no school.

He says they will continue planting and invest into other economic generating activities so the members can have something for themselves.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they harvested almost two tonnes of rice and they were now drying the rice to have it ready to be sold.

They had prepared the land early this year and after TC’s Yasa and Ana, the Group planted in March.

The Group is now actively looking for vacant land in the area in the hope to utilize and give back one-third to its owners, as a gesture of good faith.