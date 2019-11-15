Newly commissioned road to benefit Fijians

After 20 months of construction, the Dreketilailai to Lekutulevu Road and its three crossings were officially opened and commissioned yesterday by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking at the commissioning yesterday, Bainimarama says with an investment of $3.3 million, the four kilometer road and three crossings will serve as an invaluable connection for the district of Labasa and Vaturova.

He adds, it will also provide access to all villagers and settlements along the Bulileka Road including the most remote farming communities along the Macuata and Cakudrove border.

The project commences at Dreketilailai village in Macuata and ends at Lekutulevu village, in the Cakaudrove border.

The three crossings designed for 50-year life span and are each 4.8m wide.

Previously Lekutulevu villagers would walk about five kilometers and cross the same river four times to get to Dreketilailai to access transport to Labasa Town.

During heavy rains, floods would disconnect them from accessing the main road – blocking many students from going to school and others from going to work or to the market.

Bainimarama adds, the road and crossings would open up opportunities for the communities as well as open up new markets for farmers.