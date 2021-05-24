Newly appointed Director for Higher Education Commission

The Fiji Higher Education Commission has announced the appointment of its new Director, Dr Rohit Kishore, who officially took up office on 14 December 2021.

Dr Kishore was appointed following two rounds of an extensive recruitment process by the FHEC’s Commission with the final approval by the Minister of Education, Premila Kumar, as required under the Higher Education Commission Act.

At the time of his appointment, Dr Kishore was the Acting Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor TVET at the Fiji National University; prior to this, he was the Acting Dean of the Business College for 14 months.

Article continues after advertisement

He comes into this new leadership role taking over from Vijay Naidu, who served as Interim Director over the last 15 months.

Commenting on his new role, Dr Kishore says he is privileged to be entrusted and appointed as Director of the FHEC.

Even though he is joining the organization during this challenging time noting how COVID-19 has altered every aspect of life, he would like to build on the foundation that his predecessors have established and take the FHEC to greater heights in enabling the higher education institutions to achieve their essential role in national development and sustainability.

Acting Chairman Lepani Uluinaviti says Dr Kishore is expected to further enhance the brand and image of the Commission as the regulator and enabler of Higher Education Institutions in Fiji and drive the development of the FHEC’s new five-year strategic plan with TVET continuing to be a priority.