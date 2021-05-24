Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|
Full Coverage

News

Newly appointed Director for Higher Education Commission

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 14, 2022 2:34 pm

The Fiji Higher Education Commission has announced the appointment of its new Director, Dr Rohit Kishore, who officially took up office on 14 December 2021.

Dr Kishore was appointed following two rounds of an extensive recruitment process by the FHEC’s Commission with the final approval by the Minister of Education, Premila Kumar, as required under the Higher Education Commission Act.

At the time of his appointment, Dr Kishore was the Acting Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor TVET at the Fiji National University; prior to this, he was the Acting Dean of the Business College for 14 months.

Article continues after advertisement

He comes into this new leadership role taking over from Vijay Naidu, who served as Interim Director over the last 15 months.

Commenting on his new role, Dr Kishore says he is privileged to be entrusted and appointed as Director of the FHEC.

Even though he is joining the organization during this challenging time noting how COVID-19 has altered every aspect of life, he would like to build on the foundation that his predecessors have established and take the FHEC to greater heights in enabling the higher education institutions to achieve their essential role in national development and sustainability.

Acting Chairman Lepani Uluinaviti says Dr Kishore is expected to further enhance the brand and image of the Commission as the regulator and enabler of Higher Education Institutions in Fiji and drive the development of the FHEC’s new five-year strategic plan with TVET continuing to be a priority.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.