Newborn baby of a COVID-positive mother dies

A 10-day old infant from the Northern Division is the country’s youngest COVID casualty.

The infant was born to a COVID-positive mother without any complications at birth.

She sadly passed away at home before she could be brought to the hospital. A post-mortem COVID test was noted to be positive. She was not eligible for vaccination.

The Ministry of Health stated that two other children, aged eight and 13 years old, in the Northern division have died.

The eight-year-old female had a significant congenital medical condition that likely contributed to her death. She was not eligible for vaccination.

A 13-year-old male from the Northern Division was admitted for nine days at the Nabouwalu Hospital before his passing. He had a significant congenital medical condition, and an assessment made by medical consultants confirmed that his pre-existing conditions contributed to his death. He was not vaccinated.

The Ministry also recorded an additional nine COVID deaths between January 8th and January 22nd.

A 70-year-old unvaccinated male from the Northern Division died at home on January 14th.

Another 98-year-old partially vaccinated female from the Western Division died on arrival at Lautoka Hospital on January 16th.

The Ministry also noted the death of an 81-year-old partially vaccinated female from the Western Division, who died at home on January 16.

A 74-year-old unvaccinated male with pre-existing medical conditions from the Western Division died on arrival at Tavua Hospital on January 18th.

The eighth COVID-19 death to report is of a 75-year-old female from the Western Division, who died at home on January 20, 2022. She was fully vaccinated.

The ninth COVID-19 death to report is of a 72-year-old female from the Central Division, who died at home on January 21, 2022. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

The tenth COVID-19 death to report is of a 46-year-old female from the Western Division, who died at home. She was not vaccinated.

The eleventh COVID-19 death to report is of a 78-year-old male from the Eastern Division, who died at home on January 21, 2022. He was fully vaccinated.

The twelfth COVID-19 death to report is of a 79-year-old male from the Central Division, who died on arrival at CWM Hospital on January 22, 2022. He was fully vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says there have been 94 deaths recorded during this third wave, with nine of the deaths occurring between the ages of 10 days old and 21 years old.

Dr Fong says that there are deaths from the Western Division currently being investigated.

Since the last update, we have recorded 223 new cases of which 113 new cases were recorded on 25/01/2022 and 110 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Of the 223 cases recorded, 116 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 92 cases were recorded in the Western Division, 11 cases were recorded in the Northern Division, and four cases were recorded in the Eastern Division.