New Zealand’s supply of onions affects Fiji

The current shortage of onions in Fiji is due to a seasonal issue whereby there is a shortage of onions in New Zealand.

The Consumer Council of Fiji confirms that as a result, certain traders are importing onions from the United States to meet the local demand.

Consumers are being assured by the Council that the current shortage of onions and its sudden price hike in the Fijian Market is a temporary issue.

Article continues after advertisement

In the meantime, the Council is calling on the traders to refrain from exploiting vulnerable consumers by not placing limits on the quantity of onions consumers can purchase or overcharging Fijians.

Consumers are also being urged to do comparative shopping.