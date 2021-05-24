New Zealanders keen to visit Fiji

There is optimism in the tourism industry that more Kiwis will arrive to our shores in the coming days.

This as quarantine free travel between Fiji and New Zealand resumed last Saturday after almost two years.

Aotearoa is Fiji’s second largest tourism source market and last week alone Tourism Fiji noted a 55% increase in traffic to its website.

Article continues after advertisement

NZ High Commission Deputy Secretary, Jenny Du Toit says the Kiwis are excited to travel after months of lockdown.

“NZ borders re-opening means that families and friends that have been separated for two years are being reunited. We are hoping to reunited and reconnect more families.”

Tourism Fiji is optimistic about the far-reaching impacts the resumption of travel between the two countries will bring in the coming months.

This as more tourism products begin to reopen, and as Tourism Fiji steps up its marketing to New Zealanders keen to travel.